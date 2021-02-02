Sunshine finally returns today, temps start to climb

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The clouds are still lingering this morning, but they will gradually clear through this afternoon. With more sunshine today, it will feel slightly warmer with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Our average high temperature for early February is 52 degrees, so temperatures will be slightly below average. Low temperatures will dip to the upper 20s and lower 30s this evening.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy to start but decreasing clouds in the afternoon. High: 48 degrees. Winds: North 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 30 degrees. Winds: North at 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: We will have a sunny day tomorrow with temperatures finally climbing back into the lower 50s. High temperatures will soar to around 60 degrees on Thursday. A cold front will arrive on Thursday night, which will bring us a chance for heavy rain. This front will move quickly, so most of the area will be dry by sunrise Friday. High temperatures will drop back down to the 40s on Friday. Low temperatures will be in the 20s in most areas that night.
WEEKEND: A weather system will also impact our weather on Saturday and light snow will be possible on Saturday night. At this point, we aren’t expecting any accumulation. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s on Saturday, but lows will drop to the lower 20s on Saturday night. Temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 30s on Sunday afternoon.
