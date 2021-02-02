Sunshine finally returns today, temps start to climb

REST OF THE WEEK: We will have a sunny day tomorrow with temperatures finally climbing back into the lower 50s. High temperatures will soar to around 60 degrees on Thursday. A cold front will arrive on Thursday night, which will bring us a chance for heavy rain. This front will move quickly, so most of the area will be dry by sunrise Friday. High temperatures will drop back down to the 40s on Friday. Low temperatures will be in the 20s in most areas that night.