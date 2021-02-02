Sunshine returns but not for long

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds are a little slow to diminish in eastern Arkansas, but many areas in west Tennessee and north Mississippi finally getting some sunshine. Highs will range from the low 40s in eastern Arkansas to the mid to upper 40s in areas with the most sunshine. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 30 degrees. Winds north at 5 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Expect sunshine with temperatures finally climbing back into the lower 50s.
LATE WEEK: High temperatures will soar to around 60 degrees on Thursday. A cold front will arrive on Thursday night, which will bring us a chance for rain. This front will move quickly, so most of the area will be dry by sunrise Friday. High temperatures will drop back down to the 40s on Friday. Low temperatures will be in the 20s in most areas that night.
WEEKEND: A weather system will also impact our weather on Saturday and light snow will be possible on Saturday night. At this point, we aren’t expecting any accumulation. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s on Saturday, but lows will drop to the lower 20s on Saturday night. Temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 30s on Sunday afternoon.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.