Third child dies in hospital after apartment fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A family grieving the loss of two children after an apartment fire learned Monday night that a third child fighting for its life in the hospital died.
In a social media post, the children’s mother said a third child injured in the fire has now died.
The family shared a photo of Alonzo on the left, Carmen in the middle and Caylee on the right.
Alonzo and Carmen died Sunday and Caylee on Monday night.
Her father Calvin is still in critical condition at the hospital.
Firefighters tell us the blaze at the Pine Brook Apartments started with cooking oil that was left on the stove.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.