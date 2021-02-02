Brief warm up ahead of our next cold front

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear with a light to calm wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a light southeast wind and afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the lower 40s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be cloudy with showers likely late in the day and evening along with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows falling into the mid 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower, highs in the upper 40s, and lows near 30.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance late day or evening rain, afternoon highs in the upper 40s, and lows in the mid 20s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 30s and lows near 20.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 40 and lows in the upper 20s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.
