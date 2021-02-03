Gov. Reeves extends nearly-statewide mask mandate by a month

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves extended the mask mandate in most Mississippi counties Wednesday.
The mandate was set to expire Feb. 3, but is now extended a month until March 3 at 5 p.m.
Seventy-five of Mississippi’s 82 counties are under the mandate; no changes were made from the last executive order.
That means the following counties remain as the only ones without an active mask mandate:
- Adams
- Issaquena
- Jefferson
- Lawrence
- Sharkey
- Quitman
- Wilkinson
“We as Mississippians have to continue to take this virus seriously. We are continuing to work to get shots in arms and provide vaccines to those who meet the requirements. Please continue to social distance, wear your mask and keep your gatherings small,” Reeves said in a statement.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.