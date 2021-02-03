Groove On-demand rideshare service launching in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new on-demand rideshare service will be available in Downtown Memphis within the next week.
Memphis Area Transit Authority, the Downtown Memphis Commission and the Memphis Medical District Collaborative will launch Groove On-Demond on Feb. 10.
Groove is a “dynamically routed” transit service that will help the Bluff City to expand access to affordable and convenient transportation.
The service will provide transportation in Downtown Memphis, the Medical District and New Chicago.
Anyone who wants to book a ride just has to download the Groove On-Demand app and fill out the required information. If you do not have a smartphone, you can call 901-763-8422 to schedule a ride.
Although Groove is a rideshare service, each vehicle can only have up to three riders to allow for social distancing inside the vehicle.
The on-demand service will be available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 pm. Rides are similar to the cost of a bus trip and cost $1.25, with additional passengers at $0.75 each.
For more information about the new on-demand service, visit https://downtownmemphis.com/groove-on-demand/.
