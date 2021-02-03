The Investigators: COVID-19 courtroom crisis Thursday at 10

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There have been no jury trials in Shelby County since early last year out of fear of COVID-19 transmission inside small courtrooms.
Exceptions can be made if the state approves an attorneys request for a trial to resume, but Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Chris Craft says no one has asked for a trial because seating juries now could be a big mistake.
“We have a skewed jury pool because of the virus,” said Craft. “Only professionals who can work from home would be available for jury duty.”
The WMC Action News 5 Investigators asked what a jury pool today would look like.
“We would see proportionately more white men this time than any other time in Shelby County,” said Craft.
