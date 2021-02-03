Mid-South organization pushing for continued remote working options for those with disabilities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Since the start of the pandemic, more employers are asking employees to work from home with safety in mind.
Troy Allen is the director of employment services with SRVS, the largest provider of services for individuals with disabilities in West Tennessee.
He says keeping program participants employed amid the pandemic has been challenging.
“We know from experience that if we don’t keep the momentum going, people who are interested in jobs will become disheartened, so we look for ways to keep them engaged,” said Allen.
Allen says SRVS serves 1,700 employees with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Mid-South.
The non-profit has a team that goes out daily and looks for employment or career advancement opportunities -- a task that has become more difficult since the pandemic.
“The vast majority of our people are working in some type of a service industry, and that’s why they were impacted once the pandemic started,” said Allen.
However, some individuals with disabilities say working from home has been beneficial and a stress-reliever.
A conversation was recently sparked on social media with the hashtag #DisabilityTwitter.
One person wrote:
“Every disabled person who benefited from more Zoom calls and WFH is terrified this will be taken away from them when things are back to ‘normal.’”
Allen says the workforce needs to be more inclusive and the option to work from home could lead to more productivity.
“I would encourage any business to look at that as an accommodation that will not only help the employee but will help the business,” he said.
Allen says he hopes recent events in the world including the pandemic will encourage employers to diversify their workforce.
“When you hear the word disabilities, don’t focus so much on the ‘dis’ part because these same people have a lot of abilities,” he said.
For more information about SRVS, visit https://www.srvs.org/.
