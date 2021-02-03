More sun this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect plenty of sunshine through the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the low 40s. Winds will increase to 5-15 mph by morning.
TOMORROW: A cold front will push into the Mid-South with a passing shower possible in the morning, but the main batch of rain will move through between 3 and 11 PM. Highs will be in the mid 50s to around 60. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph with higher gusts. Lows Thursday night will be in the low to mid 30s.
FRIDAY: High temperatures will drop back down to the 40s with decreasing clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s Friday night.
WEEKEND: Expect off and on clouds with a passing shower Saturday afternoon or evening, but most areas will likely stay dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s on Saturday, but lows will drop into the 20s to low 30s Saturday night. Temperatures will only reach the upper 30s to mid 40s Sunday afternoon.
NEXT WEEK: It will remain unseasonably cold early next week with highs in the 30s in some areas. Precipitation chances are low but there could be some flurries Tuesday morning.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.