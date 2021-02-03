MSDH says it’s unlikely product will be available for kick-off of medical marijuana program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has a lot of work to do before this summer which is when they hope to launch the medical marijuana program.
“The primary thing we want to discuss is the program objectives…”
MSDH is working on implementing a medical marijuana program for the state after voters approved Initiative 65 last year.
”We will review the general timeline for execution of the general program elements so that we can meet those constitutional deadlines,” said MSDH State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
According to the department’s website, “A licensing system has not yet been established, and we cannot currently accept requests for licenses.”
The department hopes to establish production, regulation and licensing procedures all before this summer.
”Regulation must be approved by July 1st, and cards and licenses must be available for distribution in mid-August,” said Dobbs.
Wednesday during a special board meeting to discuss the program, there were concerns with the timeline and whether the product would be available by Aug. 15; Dobbs agreed.
”I think the odds of someone on August 15th getting a card and that same day walking into a store is probably going to be unlikely,” said Dobbs.
He also said the board is looking into forming an advisory committee to help with the process and possibly hosting town halls to incorporate public input.
