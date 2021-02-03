‘One incredible moment in time’: St. Jude fundraising leader says space mission will be impactful

”Benefitting an organization like St. Jude that gives others the opportunity to grow up and enjoy some of those you know great challenges in life is paramount because I think it’s completely heartbreaking that there are kids out there that their opportunities end in life well before they should,” said Isaacman. “So I think it all kind of gets woven together like yes you should take advantage of every minute of this and while you’re doing it especially if it’s something that’s out of the out of the ordinary or exceptionally challenging then make sure that the cause you’re serving is greater than yourself.”