‘One incredible moment in time’: St. Jude fundraising leader says space mission will be impactful

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re learning more details about SpaceX’s first, all-civilian flight to space and the role St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is playing.
It is a huge fundraising plan to raise $200 million for cancer research at St. Jude.
Billionaire, Jared Isaacman will serve as the civilian astronaut commander of the mission.
As for the three others in the mission -- one will be a former childhood patient at St. Jude who is now on the staff at the hospital, another seat is reserved for someone who donates to St. Jude and the fourth seat goes to an entrepreneur.
”Benefitting an organization like St. Jude that gives others the opportunity to grow up and enjoy some of those you know great challenges in life is paramount because I think it’s completely heartbreaking that there are kids out there that their opportunities end in life well before they should,” said Isaacman. “So I think it all kind of gets woven together like yes you should take advantage of every minute of this and while you’re doing it especially if it’s something that’s out of the out of the ordinary or exceptionally challenging then make sure that the cause you’re serving is greater than yourself.”
Richard Shadyac, the head of ALSAC, the fundraising arm of St. Jude, says from the beginning St. Jude’s mission has always been bold.
He says it is fitting that the world’s first civilian space flight involves St. Jude.
“From the very beginning, St. Jude has been at the forefront of innovation and inclusion, leading in cancer research, in care and treatment for some of the world’s sickest children,” said Shadyac. “You know, I think this partnership -- it brings two missions together to create one incredible moment in time that’s going to make an impact for years to come.”
The people on the space mission will be selected by the end of February.
It is scheduled to launch sometime in the fourth quarter of this year.
