Police: 4 shot, 1 dead in north Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating a deadly quadruple shooting in north Memphis Wednesday afternoon.
Police say it started at Olympic and Keel. Responding officers found three victims a block over on Montgomery. A fourth was located nearby.
One victim died at the scene. The other three went to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say right now they have no information about the suspects. They’re asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
