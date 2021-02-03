SCHD: More than 64K doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered by health dept.

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The health department reported 254 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and seven more deaths. The county has had more than 83,400 total cases and 1,296 deaths since the start of the pandemic. About 78,400 of those cases are now considered inactive.
Shelby County administered nearly 957,700 tests.
As of Wednesday, cases in surrounding counties are as follows:
- Tipton Co. - 6,571
- Desoto Co. - 18,490
- Crittenden Co. - 5,059
- Fayette Co. - 4,272
The Shelby County Health Department announced Tuesday a “suspicious case’ of COVID-19 that could be a more infectious strain of the virus found in the United Kingdom.
The U.K. variant, also known as variant B117, was confirmed in Tennessee last month, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
According to the health department, 90% of acute care beds and 94% of ICU beds in the Mid-South are currently utilized.
SCHD is tracking ongoing clusters in the following long-term care facilities:
Within the Shelby County Division of Corrections, 151 inmates and 154 employees have tested positive for the virus. One person has died.
At the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Corrections, 287 detainees and 343 employees have tested positive. One employee died.
Vaccinations continue for people in the 1a1 and 1a2 groups as well as people 75 and older. Click here to read who is eligible, how to sign up and where to get your vaccine. Supplies remain limited.
Call 901-222-SHOT (7468) for more information.
So far, Shelby County has administered 64,430 vaccines as of Tuesday. That includes 48,607 first doses and 15,823 second doses.
