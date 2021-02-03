SCS board member: Where’s the plan for reopening?

“When preparing to reopen the doors of our schools, we should have a clear, detailed plan, not just a framework or outline. An actual step-by-step guide so our families, teachers, and community can fully understand what we need to reopen safely,” said Harris. “The Superintendent and Administration is responsible for presenting a plan that we can support and implement, which I have yet to see. Not just a few bullet points wrapped in a nice PowerPoint, but something we can confidently share out that provides assurance from the community that we are working diligently to get our students and educators back in the buildings.”