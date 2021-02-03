Several Mid-South Walmart locations administering COVID-19 vaccines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Walmart has announced multiple locations in the Mid-South that will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines. Nearly a dozen Walmart locations will give coronavirus shots in Shelby County.
Here’s a list of Walmart locations participating:
Walmart has chosen Tennessee as one of the few states that will offer the vaccine. Nearby states include Arkansas, Georgia, Texas, and Louisiana.
Soon, Walmart and Sam’s Club plans to launch an online scheduler so those eligible can sign up directly from the Walmart website.
