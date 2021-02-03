Several Mid-South Walmart locations administering COVID-19 vaccines

Walmart locations prepare to administer vaccine
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 3, 2021 at 9:37 AM CST - Updated February 3 at 9:37 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Walmart has announced multiple locations in the Mid-South that will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines. Nearly a dozen Walmart locations will give coronavirus shots in Shelby County.

Related | Walmart ready to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine after year of preparation

Here’s a list of Walmart locations participating:

Walmart locations with COVID-19 vaccines in the Mid-South
Walmart locations with COVID-19 vaccines in the Mid-South (Source: Walmart)

Walmart has chosen Tennessee as one of the few states that will offer the vaccine. Nearby states include Arkansas, Georgia, Texas, and Louisiana.

Soon, Walmart and Sam’s Club plans to launch an online scheduler so those eligible can sign up directly from the Walmart website.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.