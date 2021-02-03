Study: What is Tennessee’s most searched online dating question?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coronavirus has forced many people to start dating online. Social distancing mandates have influenced singles to search for love on the internet.
New data shows virtual dating questions singles search for the most. Are you surprised by what your state is searching for?
- Tennessee: How to break up over text?
- Arkansas: How to go on a zoom date?
- Mississippi: How to date online?
Researchers analyzed digital dating queries from Answer the People, Google Trends, and SemRush to develop answers for each state.
According to Vista, over 32 million Americans dated online in 2020.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.