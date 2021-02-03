Warmer and clear today, rain returns tomorrow

REST OF THE WEEK: It will be mostly dry before 3 pm, but rain will move in after that as a cold front moves into the area. Heavy rain and lightning will be possible. It will also be breezy with wind gusts 20-30 mph. This front will move quickly, so it will be dry by sunrise Friday. High temperatures will drop back down to the 40s on Friday. Low temperatures will be in the 20s in most areas that night.