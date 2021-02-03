Warmer and clear today, rain returns tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s clear and cold this morning with temperatures in the 20s. With sunshine today, high temperatures will climb into the lower 50s. Clouds will arrive late tonight ahead of our next weather system. Low temperatures will be in the lower 40s with a southeast breeze tonight.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 54 degrees. Winds: East 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 42 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will be mostly dry before 3 pm, but rain will move in after that as a cold front moves into the area. Heavy rain and lightning will be possible. It will also be breezy with wind gusts 20-30 mph. This front will move quickly, so it will be dry by sunrise Friday. High temperatures will drop back down to the 40s on Friday. Low temperatures will be in the 20s in most areas that night.
WEEKEND: A cold front will arrive on Saturday night, which may bring rain and flurries. Most of the area will remain dry though. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s on Saturday, but lows will drop to the lower 20s on Saturday night. Temperatures will only reach the upper 30s on Sunday afternoon.
NEXT WEEK: It will be cold and dry at the beginning of next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s with low temperatures in the 20s.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.