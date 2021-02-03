Woman dies after shooting at apartment complex near Sycamore View Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is dead after she was reportedly shot near Sycamore View Road around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Memphis Police Department says the shooting happened at 2225 Sesame Street. Google maps shows the address is located in the Sycamore Lake apartment complex.
The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where she died moments later.
No suspect information is available at this time.
If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
