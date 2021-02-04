Black history art installation presents ‘Roots of Memphis Music’ outside FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis music scene is being honored this Black History Month with an eye-catching display outside FedExForum.
Memphis Tourism sponsored an art installation called “Roots of Memphis Music”.
Twenty-four traffic bollards around the Forum Plaza and Rock ‘N Soul Museum have been decorated to recognize different Bluff City artists and famous recording locations.
And each piece of art includes a QR code that can be scanned to learn more.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.