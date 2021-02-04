Brief window for rain through evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will push into the Mid-South with off and on showers through 7 PM. Highs will be in the mid 50s to around 60. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts over 30 mph.
TONIGHT: Clouds will move out and lows will be in the low to mid 30s with a brisk northwest early, diminishing after midnight.
FRIDAY: High temperatures will drop back down to the upper 40s to low 50s with sun and a few passing clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s Friday night with increasing clouds.
WEEKEND: Expect off and on clouds. A few showers are possible by Saturday afternoon or evening. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s on Saturday with lows in the 30s Saturday night. Temperatures will range from the 40s to 50s Sunday afternoon with some sunshine.
NEXT WEEK: Monday is looking warmer but the forecast data is all over the place for the rest of the week. Unseasonably cold air will likely move in by Tuesday or Wednesday. Precipitation chances are possible Tuesday and again by Friday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
