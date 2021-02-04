Case turns cold after teen killed, another paralyzed during drive-by in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are still searching for a shooter after a teen was killed and another was paralyzed after a drive-by shooting in 2017.
The drive-by happened on Park Avenue near Goodman Street on August 3, 2017. Nineteen-year-old Tadarius Tate, also known as T.T., was found dead in the driver’s seat of a 2006 Kia Soul SUV. A 16-year-old also found on the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital and survived the shooting, but was left paralyzed.
Three years later, detectives are still searching for the shooter. Investigators are asking witnesses, or anyone with information, to call the cold case unit at 901-636-2653. Tipsters who qualify could get $1,000 in cash from Crime Stoppers.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.