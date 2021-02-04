Celebrating Black History: Septima Clark, educator and activist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 15th Amendment was ratified in 1870, giving African American’s the right to vote.
But poll taxes and literacy tests were used to block them from casting ballots.
Septima Poinsette Clark was an educator and an activist. She fought against literacy test by conducting workshops aimed at educating Black voters.
Rosa Parks participated in one of Clark’s worships just months before the Montgomery bus boycott.
Clark later worked alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. She remained dedicated to social justice throughout her life.
