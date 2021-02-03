Cold front brings rain tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 30s to near 40.
THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain developing during the day and into the evening along with a south wind at 10 to 20 MPH and highs in the mid to upper 50s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain ending before midnight, a northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and lows in the lower 30s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows near 30.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow along with highs near 50 and falling into the lower 30s overnight. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow or sleet, highs in the upper 30s, and lows in the mid to upper 20s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
