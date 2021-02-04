Could extra screen time during pandemic cause eye problems for kids?

Allie Haddican is from Edmond, Oklahoma, and graduated from Oklahoma State University (Go Pokes!) in 2015 with a degree in Multimedia Journalism. She interned for the Marlow Review and the Comanche County Chronicle in Elgin during college. She joined the Good Morning Texoma on 7NEWS team in June 2015. Five months later, she was promoted to Weekend Evening Anchor and Weekday Reporter.