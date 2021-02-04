Former Memphis officer charged with kidnapping, murder due in court

Memphis Police Officer Patric Ferguson is accused of murder and kidnapping while on duty. (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 4, 2021 at 7:37 AM CST - Updated February 4 at 7:37 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Memphis police officer charged with kidnapping and killing a man while on duty, will be back in court on Thursday.

Patric Ferguson faces several charges in the death of Robert Howard.

According to police, Ferguson admitted to kidnapping Howard and shooting him in the back of his police car.

Howard’s body was found near the Wolf River Bridge.

Even though detectives said Ferguson admitted to the crime, he has entered a not guilty plea.

Right now he’s being held without bond.

