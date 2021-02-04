Graceland offers additional virtual VIP tours after initial sell-out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After the first three tours for Graceland’s virtual experience sold out, more tour dates have been added.
Graceland officials said the tours sold out quickly among digital tourists.
The guided tours are two hours long and give a behind-the-ropes look at various parts of the Graceland campus, such as the mansion, the Lisa Marie jet, Elvis Presley’s Memphis entertainment and exhibit complex, and the top-secret Archives facility, where Elvis’ personal items not on display to the public are stored, according to Graceland officials.
Vice President of Graceland Archives and Exhibits, Angie Marchese, will host the virtual tours. Viewers will also have the opportunity to ask Marchese questions throughout the event.
“The response to the Graceland Virtual Live Tours exceeded our expectations,” said Debbie Miller, Chief Marketing Officer at Elvis Presley Enterprises. “We had participants from 22 countries – many of whom received the tour as a gift from a friend or family member - and received rave reviews. We are happy to expand the Virtual Tour options to reach Elvis fans around the globe based on their feedback.”
Tours will be presented via a private closed Facebook Group and archived for one week following the event, that way guests can watch as many times as they want.
- The Graceland Experience: Saturday, March 13, 2021 (8:00 a.m. CST)
- The Mansion: Monday, April 5, 2021 (5:30 p.m. CST). The only evening tour of Graceland
- Elvis’ Life and Career: Monday, April 19, 2021 (9:00 a.m. CST)
- The Archives Vault: Monday, April 12, 2021 (12:00 p.m. CST)
Tickets are $98.50 per person and are on sale now at Graceland.com or by calling 800-238-2000 or 901-332-3322 for international callers.
