Haywood County high school basketball coach dies

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Haywood County Schools announced the death of high school basketball coach Patrice Boyd Thursday.
The Jackson Sun reports Boyd was found dead at home Thursday morning after not showing up to school. The cause of her death is unknown at this time.
“Coach Boyd was not only an integral part of Haywood High School, she was also big part of Haywood County Schools and our community,” reads a statement from Superintendent Joey Hassell. “Patrice was genuine and cared deeply for the students in her care. Our school community is devastated by the loss.”
According to Haywood County Schools, Boyd graduated high school here in 1996. She taught in Tipton and Lauderdale counties before returning to Haywood County in 2017 as a middle school language arts teacher. In 2019, Boyd moved to the high school to teach English and coach the Lady Tomcats. Boyd served as work-based learning coordinator at Haywood High School this school year.
HCS and the City of Brownsville remembered Boyd as a beloved member of the community, educator, coach and mentor.
“Her energy, heart, and compassion for the children and families of this community were unparalleled,” reads a statement on the city’s Facebook page. “May our community and beyond forever reap the harvest of her labor because her planting was plentiful.”
Counselors are available for students and staff.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.