MPD: Arrest made after dozens of gunshots fired at Memphis homes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police arrested a man accused of terrorizing a Memphis neighborhood by firing dozens of shots at homes.
Surveillance video showed cars firing guns on Michael Road in Whitehaven on at least two occasions.
One man was even shot in the back.
Kayvus Jones is now in jail. According to a police affidavit, he admitted he was driving when someone in his car fired shots in the neighborhood.
Police also said he admitted to firing shots on Kimball Avenue the same week. He faces several assault charges.
