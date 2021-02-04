Officers searching for escaped inmate in north Mississippi

QUITMAN CO., Miss. (WMC) - Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate out of Quitman County, Mississippi. Christopher Kent escaped Monday afternoon around 1:20, according to Tate County Crime Stoppers.
Kent has connections in Tate County, Mississippi. If you have any information that could lead to the arrest of Kent, you could be paid up to $1,000. Any information given will remain anonymous.
Contact Crime Stoppers at 662-301-1111 if you have any information on Kent’s whereabouts.
