Ordinance to reduce speed limit on Memphis streets to 25 mph

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The speed limit in certain parts of Memphis is being adjusted in an effort to reduce traffic accidents, according to the City of Memphis.
Drivers will be expected to travel 25 mph on all roadways where a speed limit sign is not posted and areas with a high pedestrian percentage.
This change will mostly impact residential roadways in the Downtown area.
“It is well documented that excessive speeding is a contributing factor in most traffic accidents and addressing speeding is a fundamental step in creating safer streets for all roadway users,” Randall Tatum, Traffic Engineering Administrator said. “We feel that this adjustment in the default/statutory speed limit, combined with enforcement, will have a positive impact on improving safety throughout the City.”
This new ordinance goes into effect on March 1, 2021.
The full document can be viewed here.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.