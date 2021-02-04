Rain likely through late tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s cloudy with temperatures in the 40s this morning. Showers will slowly move in from the west, so there will be drizzle in some areas by 7 am. Hit or miss rain will be possible through the afternoon, but the main line of rain arrives around 3 pm as a cold front moves through the area. Rain will be east of our area by 9 pm, so it will be dry with decreasing clouds tonight. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s with a gusty south wind up to 30 mph.