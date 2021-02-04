Rain likely through late tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s cloudy with temperatures in the 40s this morning. Showers will slowly move in from the west, so there will be drizzle in some areas by 7 am. Hit or miss rain will be possible through the afternoon, but the main line of rain arrives around 3 pm as a cold front moves through the area. Rain will be east of our area by 9 pm, so it will be dry with decreasing clouds tonight. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s with a gusty south wind up to 30 mph.
TODAY: Cloudy. 70%. High: 59 degrees. Winds: South 10 to 20 mph.
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. 70% before 9 pm. Low: 32 degrees. Winds: Southwest 10 to 15 mph.
FRIDAY: It will be dry and partly cloudy on Friday. High temperatures will drop back down to the 40s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s in most areas that night.
WEEKEND: A cold front will arrive on Saturday night, which may bring a stray shower. Most of the area will remain dry though. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s on Saturday, but lows will drop to the lower 30s on Saturday night. Temperatures will only reach the mid 40s on Sunday afternoon, but we will see more sunshine.
NEXT WEEK: It will be cold at the beginning of next week. Temperatures will be in the 40s Monday, but then drop to the upper 30s for highs on Tuesday and Wednesday.
