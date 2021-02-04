SCHD: COVID-19 vaccines now available for ages 70+ in Shelby Co.

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Coronavirus vaccines are now available to those ages 70 and up in Shelby County. The health department made this announcement Thursday morning.
Vaccinations continue for people in the 1a1 and 1a2 groups as well. Click here to read who is eligible, how to sign up and where to get your vaccine. Supplies remain limited.
Call 901-222-SHOT (7468) for more information.
So far, Shelby County has administered 67,061 vaccines as of Thursday. That includes 49,916 first doses and 17,145 second doses.
The health department reported 220 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and 22 more deaths. The Shelby County Health Department said the new deaths reported range between December 2, 2020, to February 1, 2021.
The county has had more than 83,700 total cases and 1,318 deaths since the start of the pandemic. About 79,000 of those cases are now considered inactive.
Shelby County administered 959,744 tests.
As of Thursday, cases in surrounding counties are as follows:
- Tipton Co. - 6,580
- Desoto Co. - 18,569
- Crittenden Co. - 5,096
- Fayette Co. - 4,274
The Shelby County Health Department announced Tuesday a “suspicious case’ of COVID-19 that could be a more infectious strain of the virus found in the United Kingdom.
The U.K. variant, also known as variant B117, was confirmed in Tennessee last month, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
According to the health department, 93% of acute care beds and 94% of ICU beds in the Mid-South are currently utilized.
SCHD is tracking ongoing clusters in the following long-term care facilities:
Within the Shelby County Division of Corrections, 151 inmates and 154 employees have tested positive for the virus. One person has died.
At the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Corrections, 287 detainees and 343 employees have tested positive. One employee died.
The coronavirus positivity rate has dropped to 9.8% in Shelby County. The positivity rate is the percentage of all tests conducted that are found to be positive.
The health department has listed four zip codes in the Mid-South with the highest COVID-19 case rates. The map below shows the COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 population.
