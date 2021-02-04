SCHD: Vaccines may be available for those 70+ as possible variant is under investigation

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The leader of public health in Shelby County says vaccines may open up to those 70 and older sooner than originally reported.
Doctors say speeding up vaccines is crucial as more variants of the COVID-19 virus are identified.
A suspicious specimen from someone infected with COVID-19 is still being investigated to confirm if it’s the highly transmissible UK variant.
But the leader here at the Shelby County Health Department says they’re treating it like it is.
“All of the lab data indicates it is the UK variant. We do have to receive confirmation from the state or the CDC lab,” said SCHD Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter.
Monday night the Shelby County Health Department received word of a specimen in the local lab that seemed to match the B-117 or UK COVID-19 strain.
Experts say it’s highly transmissible and has already been detected in Tennessee.
If this comes back positive it will be the first confirmed case in Shelby County.
“By the time you see it you’re already behind the eight ball. It’s likely here and probably a lot more numbers than one,” said Dr. Steve Threlkeld, Baptist Memorial Infectious Disease Specialist.
The health department says it’s already implemented its action plan without the confirmation which includes aggressive patient investigation and contact tracing.
Threlkeld says the current vaccines have shown to be effective in protecting against this strain.
“It does however increase the stakes of our vaccinating people faster,” said Threlkeld. “If you have an effective vaccine, but you’re not giving it, it doesn’t really help us.”
Shelby County is now receiving thousands more doses of vaccine each week, 11,900.
More than 64,000 people have been vaccinated here and Haushalter anticipates opening up vaccine appointments to more people including those 70 and older.
“We anticipate that would be this weekend or Monday at the latest,” said Haushalter.
