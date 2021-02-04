Woman charged with murder after deadly shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police said a woman is facing charges after shooting and killing another woman at her home in East Memphis.
Officers said on February 1, they were called to a home in the 3900 block of Watson St. where they discovered a woman shot and killed on the scene.
Jamaya Auguster was lying in the middle of the street suffering from gunshot wounds, according to reports.
A witness told police Jasmine Mathes pulled up to Auguster’s house in a silver Dodge Nitro.
As Auguster walked towards the car, Mathes opened fire, shooting her in the chest.
She was rushed to the hospital but did not survive her injuries, police said.
Surveillance footage showed Mathes leaving immediately after the shooting.
On February 2, authorities found Mathes at a home near Hickory Hill and brought her into the police station for questioning.
She reportedly told investigators that she drove to Auguster’s house because she knew her girlfriend would be there and admitted to shooting her in the chest several times before leaving.
Mathes was charged with Second Degree Murder, two counts of Criminal Attempt Second Degree Murder and Employment of a Firearm During the Commission of A Dangerous Felony.
