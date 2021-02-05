Best Life: Outsmart home hackers

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Over 14 billion connected devices, also called “smart” devices, were used in 2019, and by 2021, that number has reached 25 billion. But while turning on your oven or unlocking your door from your phone may be convenient for you, it is also convenient for hackers. This year, an estimated one in 15 people will have their identity stolen. Here are some ways to outsmart these smart home hackers.