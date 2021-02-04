A dry & mild end to the week but it won’t last through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds with northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 20s to near 30.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a light southwest wind and afternoon highs in the lower 50s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with a light to calm wind and overnight lows near 30.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the day and evening along with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and cool with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, high temperatures in the lower 50s, and lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow along with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid to upper 20s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 30s.
