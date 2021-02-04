A dry & mild end to the week but it won’t last through the weekend

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, high temperatures in the lower 50s, and lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow along with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid to upper 20s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 30s.