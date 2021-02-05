Historic Hattiloo Theater is one of only 4 black theaters in the country

“I was running this like weekly type of poetry thing and open mic thing and there was this guy, this kind of boisterous white guy, that came every Thursday and he said ‘what do black people do on the weekend in Memphis?’ I said I don’t know, ask em,” said Ekundayo Bandele, Founder & CEO of Hattiloo Theatre. “I said I know what I do. And so he knew my theater background a couple of weeks later he was like do you wanna open up a black theater in Memphis. Just like that, just came right out.”