Memphis Police searching for more suspects in large train theft attempt

“Safety and security is our primary focus at CSX. We operate our own fully trained, professional department of sworn police officers who monitor shipments and routinely work with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to ensure the security of our rail network and local communities. These highly skilled railroad police are located throughout our network and have experience responding to a range of emergency response and security situations. We commend the actions of our special agents and all of the Memphis police officers who performed their duties with professionalism, technical skill and integrity. This is an active investigation and no further updates will be provided.”