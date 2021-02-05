Memphis Police searching for more suspects in large train theft attempt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have one man in custody and are looking for several other suspects accused of attempting to steal dozens of brand new televisions from a parked train in South Memphis.
Memphis Police said this attempted burglary happened at the railroad tracks right nearby EH Crump Boulevard.
Investigators said the suspects were attempted to steal more than $70,000 worth of TVs.
A box from a brand new 4K ultra HD tv sits next to the train tracks where several suspects tried to steal a total of 56 televisions Thursday night.
According to Memphis Police, several men were caught on surveillance camera by a CSX Transportation Special Agent attempting to steal TVs out of a train car.
When police arrived, investigators said the suspects fled in several different vehicles.
Police said 47-year-old Terrence Moorehead didn’t get far.
A third of a mile away, at the corner of Porter and Provine, police arrested Moorehead in a Chevy pickup, with 13 new TVs in the back of the truck.
Police later found 43 other TVs stacked behind an abandoned building.
A total of $73,000 dollars worth of televisions were recovered by investigators.
Police said a total of 10 boxcars were forcibly broken into Thursday night.
Police are currently looking for the other suspects involved.
CSX Transportation released this statement Friday:
“Safety and security is our primary focus at CSX. We operate our own fully trained, professional department of sworn police officers who monitor shipments and routinely work with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to ensure the security of our rail network and local communities. These highly skilled railroad police are located throughout our network and have experience responding to a range of emergency response and security situations. We commend the actions of our special agents and all of the Memphis police officers who performed their duties with professionalism, technical skill and integrity. This is an active investigation and no further updates will be provided.”
Moorehead is charged with 10 felony counts of burglary and another felony count of theft.
If you have any information on this crime, call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.
