MPD launches Operation Winter Freeze to reduce violent crimes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In an effort to revitalize the city, Memphis Police are organizing a program that could help the Bluff City see fewer crimes.
Effective Saturday, February 6 law enforcement officers will active operation Winter Freeze 2 until Friday, March 19, 2021.
MPD said the program is focused on arresting anyone involved in aggravated assaults, homicides, and other part 1 crimes including auto theft, burglaries and robberies.
Members from the Organized Crime Unit, the Special Operations Unit and uniform patrol officers from each station will assist in the operation.
If you have any information on any crimes that have occurred or are going to occur, contact your local police station or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.