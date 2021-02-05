MPD: Man attempts to steal $73,600 worth of televisions from train in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is behind bars after police said he attempted to steal dozens of televisions.
Police were called to EH Crump near Mississippi Boulevard in South Memphis early Thursday morning. Someone on the scene told police they noticed several suspects removing televisions from a train.
Officers noticed several vehicles leaving the scene. Police were able to stop one of the vehicles, which was a Chevrolet pickup truck with an open trailer containing 13 televisions. The driver, Terrance Morehead, was taken into custody.
Back at the train, investigators noticed ten boxcars had been forcibly entered and 43 televisions were located stacked behind an abandoned building, according to the police affidavit.
Police said they recovered a total of $73,600 worth of televisions.
It’s also been confirmed that Moorehead is not employed with CSX Railway.
Moorehead has been charged with multiple counts of burglary - motor vehicle and theft of property $60,000 to $250,000.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.