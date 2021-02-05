Panda at Memphis Zoo predicts Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl

PANDA PICK: Memphis Zoo panda Le Le picks Chiefs to win Super Bowl
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 5, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST - Updated February 5 at 10:55 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Le Le from the Memphis Zoo has made her decision! Le Le has picked the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.

This is the second year in a row Le Le has picked the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Memphis Zoo said this is the eighth time Le Le has made a prediction.

Here’s the outcome of Le Le’s previous predictions:

  • 2020 Right Chiefs
  • 2019 Wrong Rams (NE Won)
  • 2018 Right Eagles
  • 2017 Wrong Falcons (NE Won)
  • 2016 Wrong Panthers (Denver Won)
  • 2015 Right Patriots
  • 2014 Wrong Denver (Seahawks Won)

