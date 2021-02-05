Rain chance increasing for Saturday evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High temperatures will reach the low to mid 50s with sun and a few passing clouds. Winds will turn southwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Low temperatures will be in the 30s with increasing clouds late.
WEEKEND: Expect a cloudy sky Saturday with a batch of showers by late afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 50s with windy conditions at times. Rain will end in the evening with temperatures quickly falling into the 30s. Some of the precipitation could end as a few flurries Saturday night. Temperatures will be in the 40s Sunday afternoon with clouds and maybe some late day sun.
NEXT WEEK: Monday is looking warmer but the forecast data is all over the place for the rest of the week. Unseasonably cold air will likely move in by Tuesday or Wednesday. Precipitation chances are possible Tuesday and again by Thursday or Friday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
