Southland Casino Racing extends restaurants and bar hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southland Casino Racing is back to its normal operating hours beginning Friday, February 5.
Restaurants and bars will open as early as 9 am and close as late as 3 am on select nights.
The Bourbon Street Steakhouse is open from 5 pm to 10 pm Thursday through Sunday.
The Shine Bar is open from 9 am to 5 am Monday through Thursday and 24 hours on weekends.
The Kennel Club Bar is open from 3 pm to 9 pm on Fridays and from 2 pm to 9 pm on Saturdays.
The Sports Bar & Grill is open from 10 am to midnight Sunday through Thursday and from 10 am to 3 am Fridays and Saturdays and will close one hour prior to the bar closing.
Café 56 is open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 4-11 pm, Fridays from 4 pm to 1 am, and Saturdays from 11 am -1 am.
Southland implemented the new changes when it reopened in May.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.