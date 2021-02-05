Sunny today, but rain returns on Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The rain and clouds moved out last night, so we will have sunshine today. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s with a light southwest wind. It will be partly cloudy this evening with overnight low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy to mostly sunny. High: 52 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 31 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 mph.
WEEKEND: A cold front will arrive on Saturday night, which will bring a few scattered showers. However, rain will be east of the area by midnight and it will be dry on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s on Saturday, but lows will drop to the lower 30s on Saturday night. Temperatures will only reach the mid 40s on Sunday afternoon.
NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will be in the lower 50s on Monday, but a cold front will move through Monday and Tuesday, which will bring temperatures back down again. High temperatures will only be in the 30s Tuesday through Thursday. Low temperatures will be in the 20s.
