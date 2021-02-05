UK COVID-19 variant confirmed in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Nashville has confirmed the UK COVID-19 variant has made it to its city.
This now brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to five with two in Nashville.
The new variant is said to be up to 70 percent more contagious but it is considered less severe than the original coronavirus and health leaders said the vaccine is effective against it.
The CDC now says it could be the most dominant variant in the US by March. Health leaders said more than 50,000 first doses of the vaccine have been given out in Davidson County.
Dr. William Schaffner with Vanderbilt Medical Center said, “Fortunately, it looks as though the vaccines we’re using will continue to work against this contagious variant.”
A suspicious specimen was recently collected in Shelby County, state health leaders are now investigating to see if it is also the UK variant.
