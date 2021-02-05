Whitehaven vaccination site now operating

“Saint Francis Healthcare is currently in Phase 1 of our COVID-19 vaccination plan. This means we are vaccinating front line staff and physicians. We have started planning for community vaccinations. We will keep everyone informed as we are able to expand vaccination capability in collaboration with state and local leaders and organizations. Please refer to our hospital websites and Facebook pages for information as plans become finalized. The most effective safety measures we can take against COVID-19 continue to be wearing a mask, washing our hands, and maintaining social distance. We remind our community not to delay care. Our hospitals are open, safe and ready to care for you.”