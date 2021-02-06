Memphis rappers 8Ball and MJG to host 45-day challenge of non-violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis locals best known for their music are committed to stopping violence in the Bluff City.
8Ball & MJG are two Memphis rappers who want to see a change in the Bluff City and in their Orange Mound community.
“You know we gotta stop killing each other, you know over senseless stuff period,” said MJG.
That’s why back in December the two joined forces with Keith Leechman, Director of the organization “Stop the Killing and Cut the Beef” for the 30-day challenge of non-violence in Orange Mound and surrounding communities.
“It’s going to take something stronger than us man, you know,” said 8Ball. “We here doing our part but it’s really going to take something stronger than us for them to really realize the damage that is being done to our community.”
In 2020 the city of Memphis recorded 332 homicides, 38 of the victims were children.
This year there have already been 31 homicides, 27 of those are murders.
“Last December we had 5 murders, we had 17 aggravated gun crimes,” said Leechman.
Leechman said December was a tough month full of violence for the community of Orange Mound but with the 30-day initiative, they were able to turn that around in January.
“We did concur that challenge,” he said. “We didn’t have a gun crime in Orange Mound in 30 days, on the 31 day we had 3 killings though so we have to do better Orange Mound, we got to do better.”
Leechman believes the 30-day challenge of non-violence is effective and said he’s extending it to 45 days.
