City Watch issued for missing 12-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch Alert for a missing 12-year-old girl after she was seen taking out the trash and didn’t return home.
Investigators say Ashanti Bobo was last seen walking down the street after taking out the trash around 4 p.m. outside of her home on Trigg Avenue.
Her mother reportedly saw her walking and told her to come back home but she continued walking, according to MPD.
Ashanti is described as a Black female, five feet, five inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, her hair was in two afro puffs and she was wearing a white sweater, black and white rights and white tennis shoes.
