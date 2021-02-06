Evening rain and turning colder Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will fall from the 50s into the 40s with periods of rain through late evening. Some of the precipitation could end as a few flurries around midnight or so.
OVERNIGHT: Rain before midnight with temperatures falling into the low 30s by morning with more clouds. Winds will turn northeast 5-15 mph.
SUNDAY: Temperatures will be in the mid 40s Sunday with MORE clouds and maybe some late day sun.
NEXT WEEK: Monday is looking warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s but the forecast data is all over the place for the rest of the week. Unseasonably cold air will could move in by late week but it’s not a guarantee at this time. Precipitation chances are possible Tuesday and again by Thursday or Friday.
