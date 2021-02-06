JPD: 8-year-old girl recovering after being shot in the head in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An 8-year-old girl is recovering in the hospital after being injured during a shooting in Jackson on Friday.
The girl and a 2-year-old boy were both shot while sitting in a vehicle on Northside Drive and Hanging Moss Road around 5:30 p.m.
A grown man was also shot once in the “lower extremities” while walking in the area. His condition is currently unknown.
Both children were taken to a local hospital after the shooting occurred.
According to Jackson Police Spokesperson Sam Brown, the 8-year-old is recovering from surgery but is heavily sedated. The 2-year-old’s injury was not life threatening.
Brown said no suspect has yet to be captured.
